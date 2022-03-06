CHAMPAIGN — Martha "Hazel" Huss, 78, of Champaign passed away Wednesday (March 2, 2022) at Accolade Healthcare, Paxton.
Hazel was born on Aug. 31, 1943, in Athens, Ga., one of 12 children born to James and Odessa (Brooks) McClain. She married Ramon Huss on Sept. 15, 1960, in Aiken, S.C.
She was preceded in death by her husband and 11 siblings.
She is survived by her four children, Martha Decker, Tim Huss, Deran Huss and Mike Huss, eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Hazel was a dedicated mother and worker, working at Universal Bleacher for 19 years and then at Colwell Systems until retirement. She loved being with her family and friends. Hazel spent time with her animals, going shopping and fishing. She attended Sangamon Valley Christian Center of Mahomet. Hazel was particularly proud of her southern roots.
Private services for Hazel will be held.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.