PENFIELD — M. Janice “Jan” Hannagan, 91, of Penfield passed away peacefully at her home on Monday morning (Dec. 21, 2020).
She was born Nov. 24, 1929, in Havana, Ill., a daughter of John and Dorothy (Scherer) Fager. She married J. Gordon Hannagan on Aug. 25, 1955, in Havana. He preceded her in death on Oct. 19, 2012.
She is survived by five children, Mary Hannagan of Penfield, Patty (Randy D.) Frerichs of Ogden, Edward (Lisa) Hannagan of Penfield, Jody (Jay) Quiram of Sidney and Jimmy (Angie) Hannagan of Gifford; a daughter-in-law, Hillary Hannagan of Penfield; a sister, Pat Hovey of Easton; 11 grandchildren, Lindsay Berlatsky, Drew (Ashlie) Hannagan, Kate (Travis) Youmans, Jordan Frerichs, Zack Hannagan, Carson Hannagan, Jay Gordan Quiram, Cale Quiram, Taylor Hannagan, Rowdy Hannagan and Cooper Hannagan; and five great-grandchildren, Olivia and Owen Berlatsky and Hannagan, Bentley and Lennon Youmans.
She was preceded in death by two sisters; a son, Buddy Hannagan; and a granddaughter, Emily Hannagan.
Jan received her bachelor's degree in physical education from Illinois State University. She was a gymnast and flyer with Gamma Phi Circus.
She was co-owner of Gordyville USA, where she clerked all the sales, worked the office and was the genius of the famous “Janny Burger." She was the backbone of the family and the business. Jan lived her life with grace and dignity, she raised her family and many who weren’t hers. She was an incredible cook, there was always food for everyone (except her pies seemed to vanish before any of the church events even began). Jan was determined at a young age to raise horses. She showed quarter horses, rode stock horses and parade horses and earned her way through it all.
Once she met Gordy, they began a dynasty in the horse world, renown throughout the states and overseas. She was a Hall of Fame member for the Illinois Quarter Horse Association, National Snaffle Bit Association and a member of the American Quarter Horse Association.
Jan was a longtime member of St. Lawrence Church, where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She had a strong faith, which she shared with her family.
Private funeral services will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery, Penfield, at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23. We are requesting that anyone wishing to attend maintains social distancing.
Memorials may be made to St. Lawrence Church or Gateway Family Services, servicing children, adults and veterans with equine therapy.
