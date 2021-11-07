Tolono — M.L. “Meatloaf” Curry, 89, of Tolono peacefully passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Illini Heritage Nursing Home in Champaign.
Lowell was born May 18, 1932, to Russell and Neva Curry. He was raised by Harold and Clara Curry and graduated from Windsor High School in 1950. He served four years in the United States Navy and married Norma Dobson in 1956.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma; two sons, Larry and Kelly; and his brother, David Curry.
Surviving are his sister, Connie (Gurney) Hatter; four children, Cindy (Kevin) Schweighart, Russell (Julie) Curry, Lori (Roger) Oakes and Elizabeth (Justin Dillman) Whalen; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Lowell was a member of the Tolono Masonic Lodge. Lowell was happiest when he was hunting at the deer woods, lending a helping hand to friends and neighbors, and being with family.
He was a wonderful caretaker to his son, Kelly, after he was disabled in an accident, and they are now reunited watching "Wheel of Fortune" together again.
No services will be held at this time. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements.