HOMER — Mary Maxine "Mackie" Umbarger, 86, of Homer left her home on earth to go and be with the Lord on Oct. 14, 2020, from The Bickford of Champaign Memory Care Facility.
Maxine was born May 6, 1934, at home in Allerton. She was the youngest of 10 children born to her parents, Float and Mary (Floyd) Burton. Maxine married Robert Umbarger on June 26, 1953, at Homer United Methodist Church.
Maxine is survived by her husband, Robert; son, Ronald (Lynda) Umbarger of Homer; brother, Jack (Mary Jane) Burton of Urbana; and brother-in-law, Edgar Kizer of Homer.
Maxine was preceded in death by one son, John Umbarger; two brothers, Millard Burton and Doyle Burton; six sisters, Bess Sigmon, Mayo Warters, Jewel Berry, Eula Brown, Rose Kizer and Ruth Walters.
Maxine attended grade school in a one-room country school house in the Allerton area. She graduated from Homer High School in 1952.
She was a secretary for Brewer Chevrolet in Homer. She also worked with the "Illini Girls" secretarial pool at the University of Illinois. In her later years, she worked at Homer Grain Company as an "extra help" office person during harvest time. She helped with many things on the family farm and was a homemaker. Her specialty was making great homemade pies. Pot Dumplin was always a family favorite.
Maxine was a 70-plus year member of the Homer United Methodist Church. She used her talents in voice for the Lord by singing in the choir.
The Umbarger family would like to thank the Bickford staff for their love and compassion for Maxine's well being. They are truly wonderful care givers. We also want to thank Harbor Light Hospice Group for their assistance on Maxine's behalf.
There will be a private family graveside service at GAR Cemetery in Homer with Pastor Heju Nam officiating. Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family or Kirby Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Homer United Methodist Church, Alzheimer's Association or organization of the donor's choice.