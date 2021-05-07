RANTOUL — Mabel M. Mudgett, 86, of Rantoul, formerly of Lake Geneva, Wis., was called to her heavenly home on Wednesday (May 5, 2021) at her home.
A funeral service will be at 11 Saturday morning at Peace Lutheran Church, Thomasboro. The Rev. Michael Stoerger will officiate. Burial will be held Monday at 10 a.m. in Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Geneva.
Mrs. Mudgett was born July 17, 1934, in Milwaukee, a daughter of the late Bernardt and Mabel (Kiefer) Slack. She married Edward Leroy Mudgett on Aug. 30, 1952. He preceded her in death May 22, 1977.
Surviving are three daughters, Shirley Taylor of Anchorage, Alaska, Deborah Lehman of Ludlow and Rebecca (Bob) Nelson of Rantoul; a son, Edward Mudgett of Wonder Lake; a brother, James Slack of Lake Geneva; a sister, Virginia (Darrel) Gruenwold of Virginia; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, a brother and her son, Steven.
She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church. She loved to spend time with her family and do volunteer work. She also enjoyed playing cards and going on trips to the casino.
She retired as a dental assistant after many years.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors or Peace Lutheran Church.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.