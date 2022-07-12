MAHOMET — Mabel Loreen Nibling was lifted up by angels and left this world at 4:43 p.m. Friday (July 8, 2022) to be with her heavenly father.
Mabel was born Aug. 13, 1930, in Carmi, the second child and only daughter of Willie Cravens and Ruby (Trout) Cravens. Mabel was married to Dale Martin Nibling on July 24, 1949, in Carmi.
Dale preceded her in death on Oct. 18, 1985. Mabel was also preceded in death by her father; mother; brother, James “Bacon” Cravens; and grandson, Joshua Nibling Cook.
Mable and Dale were parents of four children, James (Paula) Nibling, Jack Nibling (Suzanne Knell, deceased), Vicki (Pat) Cook and Mark (Chris) Nibling.
Mabel had four grandchildren, Joshua Cook (deceased) (Sarah), Amber and Ashley Nibling and Zechariah (Lindsey) Cook; six great-grandchildren; and a soon-to-be great-great-grandchild.
In 1954, in search of better opportunities, Mabel and Dale moved their young growing family to Champaign County. Mable was a quintessential farm wife and mother, rising early due to chores and feed and to care for her family, then working side by side, as an equal partner, with her husband in the farming operations. After Dale’s untimely death, Mabel made her own way, becoming a rural postal mail carrier for many years, then worked at ClarkLindsey until her early 80s. Mabel also served as an election judge for many election cycles.
Mabel was a lifelong member of Church of God (Cleveland, Tenn.), raised in the Carmi Church of God.
Mabel’s strong and unbending faith and her enrolment with the Church of God were the most important aspects of her daily life. Her kindness, generosity and welcoming attitude to all made her somewhat a matriarch of her church.
Friday night out with part of her church family lady friends was a highlight of the week, in which she enjoyed even the night before the “end.” The family thanks her church family for their love and support.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Curtis Road Church of God, 2604 Curtis Road, Champaign. Funeral services will at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, at the church with Pastor Chris Smithey officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Memorials can be made to Curtis Road Church of God or the Seymour Fire Department (where she raised her family). Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.