NEWMAN — Mabel C. Williamson, 92, of Newman passed away at 3:30 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Newman Rehabilitation Center.
Mabel was born May 29, 1928, in Douglas County, the daughter of Ancil and Shirley (Fogleman) Eastin. She married Isaac Williamson on Dec. 6, 1947, in Tuscola. He preceded her in death, along with two brothers, five sisters and a grandson.
Survivors include one daughter, Linda (Tom) Adams of Newman; one son, Jeff (Julie) Williamson of Chrisman; five grandchildren, Craig (Mary) Adams of Warsaw, Ind., Chrissy (Adam) Bennett of Tuscola, Cory (Angie) Williamson of Ica, Peru, Shelby (Adam) Kuper of Paris, Ill., and Robby Williamson of Terre Haute, Ind.; and five great-grandchildren, Sophia Adams, Austin and Chloe Bennett, and Aiden and Alivia Kuper.
Mabel was a devoted farmer's wife and loving mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren. Her hobbies included making delicious meals, gardening, playing cards and enjoying the company of her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at Joines Funeral Home, 401 W. Gillogly St., Newman, with Pastor Cory Williamson and Kevin Hoffman officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Oakland. A visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral service. Joines Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Donations may be made to the organization of the donor’s choice.