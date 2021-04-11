Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy with periods of light rain. Becoming windy late. High 52F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.