SADORUS — Mable Webb, 86, of Sadorus passed away at 8:31 p.m. Friday (May 15, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Private funeral services will be held at Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, with the Rev. Ken Young officiating. A private burial will be at Rice Cemetery, Sadorus.
Mrs. Webb was born Feb. 7, 1934, in Champaign County, a daughter to Howard and Blanche Thompson Wilson. She married Thomas Webb in 1954 in Rhode Island; he preceded in death in November 1977.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews; her cousin, Betty (Clem) Kaufman of Effingham; her dog, Mia; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Harold and Ben; and a sister, Doris Watkins.
Mable retired from Allendale Insurance Company in Rhode Island, where she was a secretary. She enjoyed crocheting, needle point, her dogs and spending time with her friends.
Memorials may be made to the ASPCA or American Cancer Society.