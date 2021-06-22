Machi Harris Jun 22, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save URBANA — Machi Harris, 16, of Urbana died at 11:57 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Danville. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers