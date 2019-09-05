MAHOMET — Mackenzie Kaylee Byrd, 16, passed away on Monday (Sept. 2, 2019) at St. Louis Children's Hospital. Despite her lifelong battle with Shone's complex, Mackenzie was always a positive and uplifting young lady, who was passionate about giving back to others.
Mackenzie was born on Jan. 24, 2003, the second daughter of Brandon and Melissa (Pierson) Byrd. She is survived by her parents; her older sister, Bridgett, and her younger sister, Madison; maternal grandparents, Stephen Pierson of Canton and Jackie Mills of Champaign; paternal grandparents, Jack and Denise Byrd of Mahomet; great-grandparents, Gilbert and Linda Mills of Texas and Lois Byrd of Mansfield; one uncle, Stephen and Bobbi Pierson of Georgia, and one aunt, Erica and Robert Crowe of Mahomet; along with her cousins, Logan, Liam and Heidi Pierson, and Hunter and Cameron Crowe.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Phines and Lacona Pierson, Dorothy and Thomas Brewer and Richard Byrd; and one cousin, Allison Pierson.
Mackenzie attended Mahomet schools and enjoyed services at Grace Church in Mahomet. She loved outdoor activities like swimming and fishing. Her family will cherish the many crafts that she made for them, including tie-dye shirts and paintings that she created. But Mackenzie's favorite activity was simply spending time with her family: playing card games, board games or just making them laugh with magic tricks.
Mackenzie had a radiant smile that lit up every room and a magnetic personality that drew everyone in. She was a friend to all and gave everything she could to make others happy. Even in her final moments, Mackenzie's wish was to help others, and as such, she chose to give the gift of life with organ donation.
Friends are invited to greet the family on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Grace Church, 800 W. Oak St., Mahomet. A celebration of life service will begin at 5 p.m. at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Mackenzie Byrd Memorial Fund at Fisher National Bank.
Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.