CHAMPAIGN — Madalynne L. Boswell, 100, of Champaign passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Paxton. She was born on June 17, 1921, in Scheller, the daughter of Menzo and Ina Shurtz. She was a line operator at Kraft Foods, retiring after 24 years of employment. On Dec. 23, 1943, she married her husband Ralph S. Boswell of 51 years. He precedes her in death.
Madalynne enjoyed spending time keeping up with family and friends through e-mail, Facebook and Pinterest. She will be remembered for the love she had for her family and her Cryptogram puzzle-solving skills.
Madalynne is survived by her children, David (Diane) Boswell of Sadorus and Sally (Randy) Harris of Sadorus; daughter-in-law Della Boswell; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Allison (Eric Nelson) Boswell, Victoria Boswell-Rebecca, Timothy (Elizabeth) Harris-Draven, Kane, Salem and Samara, Kelly (Wyatt) Morrise-Jackson and Emerson, Adam (Aimie) Harris-Dominic and Graciella, Judy (BJ) Exham-Kala, Colton, Zane and Ava, Joann Boswell-Abbie, Jordan (Tiffany) Harris-Brycen, Brody and Brock.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Darrell Shurtz and Morgie Shurtz; and her sons Ricky L. Boswell and Ronald R. Boswell.
A service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at noon. Visitation will be held prior at 10:30 a.m. to noon at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Churchill Rd., Mahomet, IL 61853. Madalynne will be interred at Grandview Memorial Gardens, 4112 W. Bloomington Rd., Champaign, IL 61822.
Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfunerahome.com.