BROADLANDS — Madeea Faith Webb, 49, of Broadlands passed away at 5:35 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 30, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer. Burial will take place in G.A.R. Cemetery, Homer. There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Madeea was born April 6, 1972, in Danville, the daughter of Ernie and Janice Lane Chilton. She married Devin Webb on May 4, 1991, in Vermilion County.
Survivors include her husband, Devin of Broadlands; mother, Janice (Bill) Brownfield of Urbana; father, Ernie (Theresa Mohr) Chilton of Urbana; son, Devin Webb Jr. of Sidney; daughter, Cheyenne (Jeffrey) Pierce of Homer; son, Colton Webb of Broadlands; and brother, Shaine Chilton of Sidney.
Madeea was a member of the Classy Combinations Belly Dance Troupe. She loved animals, making crafts and spending time with her family.
Memorials can be made to the Champaign County Humane Society.