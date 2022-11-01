Madeleine Sandford Nov 1, 2022 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LODA — Madeleine Sandford, 80, of Loda died at noon Sunday (Oct. 30, 2022) at home. Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, is handling arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos