STANTONVILLE, Tenn. — Madeline Littlefield, 90, of Stantonville, Tenn., formerly of Allerton, passed away at home Sunday (Aug. 16, 2020).
She was married to Bobby R. Littlefield, who preceded her in death.
Mrs. Littlefield was a retired administrative secretary for the Jamaica school district and a member of Allerton United Methodist Church.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard Littlefield.
She is survived by four children, Larry (Kathy) Littlefield of Gibson City, Dianne (Jeff) Kincaid of Newman, Steve (Rhonda) Littlefield of St. Joseph and Marcia (James) Mullikin of Jackson, Tenn. She has 11 grandchildren, Jennifer (Duane) Coslet, Amy Kincaid (Jim Anderson), Greg Kincaid (Becky), Grant Kincaid (Sarah), Becky Littlefield (Chris Knecht), Stephanie (Trey) Coffey, David Littlefield, Ashley (Ben) Wolfe, Cory (Alexandria) Mullikin, Claire Mullikin and Natalie Littlefield, as well as eight great-grandchildren, Anna, Lia and Gwen Kincaid, Riley and Graydon Kincaid and Ethan Coslet, Addison Coffey and Liam Mullikin.
The family received friends Tuesday and will again prior to the funeral service. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Shackelford Funeral Directors, Adamsville, Tenn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the charity of choice.