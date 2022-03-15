MONTICELLO — Madonna Jeanne (Schneider) Davis, 79, formerly of Monticello, passed away peacefully on Thursday (March 10, 2022) in Winchester, Mass.
Madonna was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.
Madonna was born on May 8, 1942, in Smallwood Township. She grew up on a small farm near Seymour as the eldest of four siblings in a close-knit family, enjoying holidays and special occasions with generations of relatives. As a young child, Madonna was an active member of 4-H and fondly remembered getting to show one of her prize cows at the International Ampitheatre in Chicago. An excellent student from an early age, she graduated at the top of her class from Mahomet High School.
Madonna eventually settled in Monticello after marrying and beginning a family, immersing herself in the community. She was active at St. Philomena Catholic Church and helped countless people in their spiritual journeys at Cursillo retreats. She was a host mother for several Rotary International Exchange students, visiting some of them in their home countries and maintaining close ties over the years. Of particular importance to her was her role as president of certain clubs focused on women, including the Monticello Junior Woman’s Club and the Pi Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, and later as a member of an all-female investment club. Through these activities, Madonna made a legion of lifelong friends, whom she truly cherished.
Madonna’s most treasured role was as a mother and grandmother. Throughout her son’s life, Madonna was always there to encourage him in school, cheer him on in sports and guide him to success in both. When he settled on the east coast, Madonna overcame her fear of flying to become a “frequent flyer” so she could continue to be an integral part of his family life. Madonna was a constant presence in the lives of her three grandsons, timing her visits for their big games or concerts or play performances and, of course, every first communion, confirmation and graduation. When the boys were young and Beanie Babies were all the rage, Madonna was relentless in her pursuit of finding the most sought-after releases! And when her grandsons grew older, Madonna traveled with her daughter-in-law to visit them in their college study abroad programs. On one such visit to Rome, Madonna stood outside the door of the Sistine Chapel on the very day when the College of Cardinals was in the process of electing Pope Francis, a highlight of her life made even more special by sharing it with members of her family.
Madonna was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Margaret (Deckard) Schneider.
She is survived by her son Scott, his wife, Anne Marie, and their sons, Owen, Alec and Graeme; siblings, Roger Schneider and his wife, Cathy, sister Suzanne (Schneider) Kroes and brother Craig Schneider; nephews, Shaun Kroes and his wife, Sara, and Christopher Schneider and his wife, Sarah; nieces, Stacy Swisher and her husband, Mike, Stephanie Kroes and her husband, Jesse Hall, and London Schneider; and by many great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Friday, March 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Her funeral will be on Saturday, March 19, at 10 a.m. at St. Philomena Catholic Church. Monsignor Michael Bliss will officiate. Burial will be in St. Boniface’s Cemetery, rural Seymour.
Memorial gifts may be directed to the Monticello Rotary Club in support of its charitable endeavors in the community. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.