URBANA — On Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, Mae K. Davis earned her heavenly wings.
Mae was born at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, to William and Maxine Davis. She loved Urbana and lived there her entire life. A devout Jehovah's Witness, she studied with her Christian family at Kingdom Hall in Urbana.
Mae believed strongly in higher education. She received her BA in education at Eastern Illinois University before earning her master's degree at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She worked as a social worker, caretaker for the elderly and as a janitor before retiring from the UI.
Mae enjoyed studying her Bible, traveling, adventure, dancing, laughing and debate. Mae was Momma to her community, and her home was a safe place for many.
Mae had four sons, Damon Davis (Tasha), Roy Cheatham, Shawntez Young and Anthony Beckley.
She was preceded in death by her father; siblings, Barbara Rucks and Willie Davis; and son, Shawntez Young.
She leaves behind her mother, three sons, nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and many loved ones and friends.
A celebration of life will be held post-COVID-19 in Urbana, date TBD.