URBANA — Margie Ann (Maggie) Miller, 78, of Urbana died peacefully in the arms of her family on Thursday, April 28, 2022, after an unforeseen battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
She was born on July 20, 1943, in White Hall to Fred W. and Margaret Atkinson Miller. She was a 1962 graduate of Champaign Central High School.
Maggie worked most of her life in sales and retired from Rogard’s Office Supply, where many of her clients became great friends.
She loved her Savior, Jesus Christ, with all her heart, soul and mind, and loved sharing her faith with every one she met. Maggie’s passions were, family, Illini Basketball, watching "Jeopardy," playing cards, gardening, interior design and opera.
Maggie was fiercely devoted to her children, grandchildren and friends. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who was always there when we needed her. Her jewels were her children, her gems were her grandchildren, her treasure was her great-grandchildren.
Maggie also had countless friends and was a well loved member of the Champaign-Urbana community. She was a steadfast member of the Vineyard Church, where her gifts of mentoring and mothering blessed so many.
Preceding Maggie in death were her father, Fred W. Miller of Denver, Colo.; her mother, Margaret Atkinson Kimbrell of Mahomet; her husband, James D. Bell; her husband, Leon Pickett; a great-grandson, Logan McConnell; and a great-granddaughter, Elliana Bell.
Maggie is survived by eight children, Angel Bell Williams (TJ), Andrea Bell Gibson, Jim Bell (Denise), John Bell (Heather), Jeremy Bell (Tanya) and Susan Bell Cutright (Michael), and Crystal Pickett Lawhead (Mark) and Lisa Pickett Luckett (John); 20 grandchildren, Whitney Williams, Heather Williams Russell (Austin), Courtney Williams, Tyler Williams, Nicholas Gibson (Louise), Aleasha Gibson Rivers (Tyrone), Nathaniel Gibson, Angelina Gibson Jones (Gabe), Brandon Bell (Cassie), Devon Bell (Juliana), Kathryn Bell, Kaitlyn Bell, Austin Bell, Kailey Bell Lack (Arnold), Clayton Bell, Conner Bell, Corey Bell, Bryan Cutright, Drake Cutright and Myles Cutright; 15 great-grandchildren; countless “adopted” children who meant the world to her; a brother, Chad Miller (Janine) of Lakewood, Colo.; and a sister, Mary Kimbrell Hardenbrook of Champaign.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at The Vineyard Church, 1500 N. Lincoln Ave., Urbana. Maggie’s service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 6, at the church. Cremation rites have been accorded. The family will hold a burial at a later date.
Maggie’s wish was for any memorial contributions be made to the Vineyard Care Center, 1500 N. Lincoln Ave., Urbana, IL 61801.
The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, with her services. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.