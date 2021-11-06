FINDLAY, Ohio — Malcolm Duncan Hayward Barnes, 76, of Findlay, Ohio, formerly of Urbana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (Nov. 2, 2021) at Fox Run Manor.
Malcolm was born on Oct. 11, 1945, to the late Orrin Hayward Barnes and Shelia Jane (Crooke) Barnes in Honolulu, Hawaii. After graduating from Urbana High School in 1963, he studied law at the University of Illinois, where he graduated with honors.
Malcolm is survived by his first wife, Marcia Gale Dundore, later divorced; and wife Naoko Miki. Also surviving are his children, Mark (Debby) Barnes of Findlay, Rose Barnes (Adam Herges) of Chicago and Toshi Barnes of Texas; grandchildren, Maia, TJ, Brody and Lynneah; brother, Bruce (Lisa) Barnes; and nieces, Katie and Chloe. He is also survived by his sweet dogs, Totoro and Ojo.
Malcolm was passionate about his work as an attorney in his private practice and as a public defender and enjoyed a long and robust career. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1963 until
1965 and received a national defense service medal for rifle marksmanship. Malcolm also enjoyed gardening (which he referred to hatake adventures in his famous YouTube videos), cooking, bird watching and sitting on his porch. He was an avid beach bum and spent his childhood swimming and surfing on Waimanalo Beach in Hawaii. His family, especially his grandchildren, were the most important thing to him. He was very loved.
Services will be private for the family.
