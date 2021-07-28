CHAMPAIGN — Malcolm E. Green, 95, died Thursday (July 22, 2021) in Champaign.
He was born May 6, 1926, in Champaign, to Romeo and Winifred Green. He married Lucia M. Pyles on Aug. 8, 1947, in Champaign.
Malcolm dedicated his life as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1959. His great joy was spending many hours teaching and discussing the Bible with others. Also, he enjoyed traveling and carpentry and, with great ambition, built the family residences himself.
He graduated from Champaign High School and attended Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Mo., and the University of Illinois after serving in the U.S. Navy. Malcolm retired as a financial aid administrator at the University of Illinois. Also, he worked as a manager for the Champaign County Housing Authority and as a housing inspector for the City of Champaign. In addition, he was the owner of Green’s Accounting and Tax Services for many years.
Spending time with and entertaining family and friends was a highlight in his life. He dearly loved Lucia, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his God, Jehovah, who he loyally served.
He is survived by his wife, Lucia; children, Sharlyn (Clinton) Wallace, Rhonda (Randolph Jr.) Kornegay, Cathy (Paul) Williams and the late Micky S. (Lois Gennaro) Green; 10 grandchildren, Jaimie (Jason), Whitney, Jordan, Rebecca (Jamar), Vince, Aaron (Claudia), Jennifer (Christopher), Gwendolyn, Paul Jr. (Haby) and Meagan (DeLon); 13 great-grandchildren; and a nephew and niece, Erick and Jaqueline (mother Myrtle).
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Romeo Green Jr.; a toddler sister, Gwendolyn Green; and his son, Micky.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will gather for graveside services Friday, July 30, at 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required.
The family would like to thank the doctors and medical staff at OSF hospital for their attentive care for our beloved father, and we are grateful for the many cards, calls and flowers received. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.