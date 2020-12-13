BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Malcolm B. Elam, 67, of Battle Creek, Mich., died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
Mr. Elam, the youngest son of the late Robert L. and Edna Elam, was born Feb. 11, 1953, in Humboldt, Tenn. He attended Urbana Public Schools, and graduated from Urbana High School. He received a baseball scholarship and attended Illinois State University.
As a child he was baptized at Saint Luke Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Champaign. As an adult he participated in Sunday School and Bible Study. He enjoyed talking with people on health issues, world events and politics. He enjoyed many sports, especially baseball. He also enjoyed walking for hours and listening to different types of music. His favorite musician was Jimi Hendrix.
Mr. Elam came to Battle Creek in 2011 from Champaign. He united with First Salem Missionary Baptist Church.
He is survived by brothers Robert Lee Elam Jr. of Champaign, Edward McCurry (Dorris) Elam of Flint, Mich., James Thomas (Cynthia) Elam of Clio, Mich.; sisters Mary Elizabeth Clark, Edna Maxine Brown and Deborah Ann Lane, all of Champaign, and Ann Louise Elam of Conyers, Ga.
Private services will be held.
Arrangements, T M Hughes-Perry Mortuary, LLC