BEAVERVILLE — Malcolm Dale Twigg Sr., 79, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 30, 2019) in Carle Hospice, Urbana.
Malcolm was born in Chicago on May 8, 1940. He married Carole Ekl in 1959, and they had six children together before their divorce: Camille (Joe), Christine, Katherine, Laura (Gene), Carla (Joe) and Malcolm Jr., as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, sister and brother.
Malcolm was a self-made man. He was a Craftsman printer for many years, owning his own business; was an independent OTR truck driver; and retired to live his dream on a small farmstead in Cissna Park.
Malcolm was an avid gardener, built a small greenhouse and grew and preserved his own vegetables. He believed in living off of the land as much as possible and would chop wood almost every day to use in his wood-burning stove during cold weather. He loved old movies, opera and especially his dog, Little Bit. He enjoyed his two goats and geese.
Malcolm was an independent man and instilled that independence in his children, along with a strong work ethic and an inner strength that no one can ever take away. He didn’t show it often, as he was a hard man to get along with at times, but when he showed love to his children and friends, it was with all of his heart. He will live on in our hearts and will be dearly missed by those who knew him well.
