SAVOY — Malek Hassan, 93, of Savoy, formerly of Dunedin/Palm Harbor, Fla., passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Champaign.
Funeral services were held Monday, Aug. 30. Funeral arrangements were handled by Naperville Ismaili Jamatkhana and Geils Funeral Home, Wood Dale.
Malek was born on Feb. 27, 1928, in Bombay (Mumbai), India, the daughter of Yousufally Veerjee and Kulsumbai Ladak. She married Sutlan Hassan Parpia in 1947. He preceded her in death in December 1979 in Columbus, Ohio.
Survivors include her children, Abdul Ali Hassan and wife Rozidah, Aslam Hassan and wife Carol Lynn, Noorani Karim and husband Abdul Karim, and Hoosein Hassan and wife Samina; five grandchildren, Nadya Karim-Shaw, Javed Hassan, Nimair Hassan, Shireen Banigan and Asad Hassan; two great-grandchildren, Malek and Zara Shaw; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia and Pakistan.
She lived a full life and remained mentally sharp up to the the very end. She will be greatly missed, but her memory lives on in the hearts of the many, many lives she touched.