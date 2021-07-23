RANTOUL — Maleta E. (Frazier) Henley, 69, passed away July 4, 2021, at home in Searcy, Ark., while surrounded by her loved ones.
Visitation will be Friday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul. Burial to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
She was born Feb. 4, 1952, in Champaign, to the late Ralph and Margaret Birch Frazier. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Joey.
She is survived by her spouse, James Henley of Arkansas; brother, John (Rebecca) Frazier of Rantoul; son Daniel Berry of Florida; daughter, Bridget Vargas (John) of Ohio; son Reed Berry of Ohio; nephew, John Frazier of Rantoul; and four grandchildren, Cody Bennett, Carli Berry and Gavin and Hannah Vargas.