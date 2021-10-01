ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — Mallory Brantley passed away Saturday (Sept. 25, 2021).
She was born on Feb. 12, 1987, in Champaign, to Ellen Brantley.
She is survived by her mother; uncles, Jeff Brantley of Mahomet and Steve Brantley of Paris Ill.; Jeheace Davis, the love of her life; and numerous cousins and second cousins, whom she adored.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Ruth Brantley; and Bambi, her "first" child.
Mallory enjoyed art and drawing and animals of ANY kind.
A celebration of her life will be held in spring 2022 at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet.