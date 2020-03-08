Mamie L. Ledent Mar 8, 2020 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAMPAIGN — Mamie L. Ledent, 92, of Champaign died Saturday (March 7, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Walker Funeral Services and Chapel, 704 N. Fourth St., Champaign. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers