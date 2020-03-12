CHAMPAIGN — Our beloved Mamie L. Ledent, 92, of Champaign departed this life on Saturday (March 7, 2020) at Carle Hospital in Urbana.
Mamie was born July 1, 1927, in Marysville, Miss., the daughter of Sullivan Moore and Lottie Patterson.
Mamie united in holy matrimony to Johnnie Ledent. To this union two sons were raised, James E. Members and Devon “Von” Ledent.
Mamie was formally educated in Champaign public schools. She was the owner of her own janitorial services, where she provided her services to Champaign Asphalt. In her 30 years of working for Champaign Asphalt, she developed close relationships with Joseph, Regina and the Wisgarber family.
Mamie was affectionately known for her cooking and her famous “Congo Bars.” She was awarded the Woman of Legion Award.
Mamie loved the Lord. She was baptized at True Light Baptist Church in Mississippi. She later attended Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in Champaign, where she sang in the adult choir and served on the Missions Ministry.
Upon marriage, she and her husband became members of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Champaign, where she served on the Missions Ministry. She loved her church and loved Sunday school.
She departed for her heavenly home at 10:19 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, leaving to cherish fond and happy memories her son, Devon “Von” Ledent; grandson, James “Anthony” (Abbey) Members; brother, Richard Patterson; sisters, Leflora Patterson and Etha (Ebell) Reid; one great-granddaughter; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Her husband; son, James; parents; brothers, Climon Patterson Jr., Sullivan Moore Jr. and Willivry Patterson; and sisters, Ruth Williams, Alean Patterson and Hattie Franklin preceded her in death.
Home-going services will be at noon Friday, March 13, 2020, at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church with visitation one hour before service. Pastor Keith L. Thomas will officiate. Burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Gardens, Urbana. Professional services were entrusted to Walker Funeral Service (www.walkerfs.com).