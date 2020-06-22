PAXTON — Mandy Renee Abbe, 43, of Paxton passed away at 8:31 p.m. Sunday (June 21, 2020) at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.
A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Buckley. Due to COVID-19 regulations, all family and friends who plan to attend the viewing are required to practice extreme precaution and social distancing.
A private family funeral service will be held followed by burial in Glen Cemetery, Paxton. Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley, is handling arrangements.
Mandy was born on Dec. 25, 1976, in Gibson City, the daughter of Larry and Barbara Smith Abbe. She graduated from Cissna Park High School and attended Parkland College.
She worked at Heartland Nursing Home in Paxton for 18 years and at Abbe Insurance Agency for the past five years. Mandy was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buckley, where she was baptized and confirmed and also attended LYF.
Mandy loved to read and enjoyed living in the country. She was a loving and caring person and especially loved spending time with her niece and nephew, Quinn-Abbey and Aedan.
She is survived by her parents, Larry and Barbara Abbe of Paxton; sister, Heidi (Jeff) Hobbs, and niece and nephew, Quinn-Abbey and Aedan, all of Las Vegas; paternal grandmother, Bernice Abbe of Paxton; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Forrest and Ervaleen Smith; paternal grandfather, Edward Abbe; and uncle, Mark Abbe.
Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran High School in Buckley, St. John’s Lutheran School in Buckley or an organization of a donor’s choice. Please share your memories and condolences at www.baierfuneralservices.com.