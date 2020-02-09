CHAMPAIGN — Manny Vaught, 81, passed away at 8:27 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 6, 2020) at Halifax Hospital, Daytona Beach, Fla.
Manny was a 1956 graduate of Champaign High School and had lived in Port Orange, Fla., since 2016.
He is survived by his wife, Sharron; son, Michael; two stepchildren; a brother; two sisters; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter.
Manny retired from the Illinois Central Railroad, where he worked as a conductor on freight trains and for Amtrak as a conductor on passenger trains. He was an active member and past master of Western Star Lodge 240 and active in Shriners.
There will be no public services for the Army veteran. Contributions can be made in his name to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.