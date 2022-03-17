CHAMPAIGN — Beloved Manuel “Manny” de Jesus Garcia of Champaign passed away Tuesday (March 15, 2022) at home in Champaign, with his family by his side, after a tough-fought battle against pancreatic cancer.
Manuel “Manny” was born in Blue Island, to Romelia and Domingo Garcia, on April 23, 1972. He attended St. Anthony Catholic Grade School and St. Francis De Sales High School, both in Chicago. He then attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and earned his bachelor of arts in sociology and a master's in vocational rehabilitation at Northern Illinois University. He worked at the University of Illinois in Undergraduate Admissions and later as the director of the Visitor’s Center at UIUC. He also served at the Illinois Department of Vocational Rehabilitation and as an operations manager for ServiceMaster.
He was a well-loved volunteer coach at the YMCA, Holy Cross Elementary School, St. Matthew Catholic School and Wildcats Travel Basketball. His love for coaching his children also led him to serve as “team mom” for his daughter’s PrimeTime Volleyball team. And when he wasn’t coaching, he was the most dedicated fan to his beloved Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls and Fighting Illini. He was a long-time parishioner at Holy Cross Catholic Church and, for the past several years, a parishioner at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Most importantly, for the past 25 years, he was a beloved husband to his wife, Adriana Garcia, his college sweetheart, and a devoted father to his four children, Amarissa, Samuel, Christian and Chloe.
Manny was preceded in death by his mother, Romelia Garcia; sister, Luz Maria Gonzalez; and brother, Miguel Garcia.
He is survived by his wife, Adriana Garcia, and their four children, Amarissa “Cissa,” Samuel, Christian and Chloe; his father, Domingo; brothers, Domingo Jr. (Jenny) and Armando Garcia; sisters-in-law, Julie Griffin and Celia Cooley (Michael); nieces and nephews, Lizette Juan (Luis), Pilar Gonzalez, Amanda Garcia, Alex Griffin, AJ Garcia, Andrew Garcia, Gabriel Garcia, Luke Garcia, Eva Cooley and Griffin Cooley; and great-nieces and -nephews, Luis Juan, Noel Juan and Luzirene Juan.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, IL 61874 (morganmemorialhome.com). Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 18, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign, IL 61820. Burial will be in Holy Sepulcure Cemetery, Alsip.
Memorials may be given to St. Matthew Catholic Church.