KAMPALA, Uganda — William Marcus "Marc" Cutright, 67, born and raised in Champaign-Urbana, passed away in Kampala, Uganda, on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Marc pursued his passion for higher education, earning his doctor in education degree in leadership studies from the University of Tennessee. He was a two-time Fulbright scholar to Canada and Uganda.
Marc retired from the University of North Texas (UNT) as an associate professor emeritus and director for UNT’s Higher Education Development Initiative, but held various roles in higher education, public relations and political campaign management throughout his career. His academic work in east Africa held special importance to him.
Marc was a talented writer, photographer and mentor. He was a member of United Church of Christ, a fiery advocate for human rights and a lifelong Democrat. He did not suffer fools gladly, did not take crap from inanimate objects and was always on a "see" food diet. Marc loved and fondly recounted stories about his dogs: Stinker, Maggie, Alan, Andy and Scout.
Marc was predeceased by his parents, William Emil “Cutty” and June Marie (Unzicker) Cutright. He is survived by his two daughters, Kyle Akins and Drew Cutright; three grandsons, Austin, Ben and Carter Akins; former wife, Carol Tuggle; three siblings, Deb (Al Carlson) Cutright O’Brien, Mike (Renee) Cutright and Donna (Scott, deceased) Cutright Inman; many nieces and nephews; his loved ones in Uganda; as well as his devoted friend, Dennis Horn.
People may donate in his memory to United Church of Christ at ucc.org.
Marc would want people to pay their respects by voting in November.