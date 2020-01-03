TUSCOLA — Marcella “Nonnie” Bean, 100, of Tuscola passed away at 12:57 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 31, 2019) at Tuscola Health Care Center, Tuscola.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, with the Rev. Les Evans officiating. Burial will be in Tuscola Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
Marcella was born June 19, 1919, in Pleasanton, Kan., the daughter of Charles and Adella Notari Mendicki. She married William L. Bean on June 20, 1936, in Liberal, Mo. He preceded her in death Sept. 5, 2001.
Survivors include her sons, William R. Bean, Richard L. (Paula) Bean and Lawrence R. (Colleen) Bean, all of Tuscola; five granddaughters; 11 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one grandson, two brothers, two sisters and two daughters-in-law, Judy Bean and Suzy Bean.
Memorials are suggested to the Tuscola Health Care Center Activity Fund.
Marcella was a homemaker and member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed ballroom and square dancing. Marcella was an excellent Italian cook. She and her husband operated a snow cone business in Tuscola for several years.
