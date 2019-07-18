ST. ELMO — Marcella B. Haslett, 95, of St. Elmo died at 7:56 p.m. Monday (July 15, 2019) at Fayette County Hospital & Long Term Care, Vandalia.
Funeral services will be Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m. at Gieseking Funeral Home, Brownstown, with Pastor John Glennon officiating. Visitation will be for two hours prior to service time. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Avena.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.
Marcella was born Monday, Nov. 5, 1923, to Roy and Urilla (Neisler) Helm, in Loogootee. She married Millard D. Haslett on Saturday, Sept. 7, 1940, in Vandalia. She was a homemaker and had been a greeter at McDonald’s in Effingham and Altamont.
She is survived by her son, Leon (Jo) Haslett of Vandalia; daughters, Wanda (Kevin) McCarty of Dieterich, Juanita (Ken) Loschen of Champaign and Peggy (Ray) Scholes of St. Elmo; son-in-law, Jon Barcus of Effingham; brother-in-law, Robert Osborne of Maroa; sister, Dorothy Dickerson of Decatur; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; 21 stepgreat-grandchildren; and six stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Marilyn Barcus; brothers, Gerald Helm, Charles Helm, Roy Joe Helm and one brother in infancy; and sisters, Sarah Osborne (who was raised by Marcella and Millard), Gladys Wikoff and Lodema Brewbaker.
Online condolences may be expressed at giesekingfh.com.