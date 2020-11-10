DANVILLE — Marcia Lou Cranmore, 81, passed away Sunday (Nov. 8, 2020) surrounded by family.
Marcia was born Nov. 10, 1938, to John and Leatha Ingram, in Alvin. Marcia will be sadly missed by her husband of 62 years, Jerry Cranmore, whom she married July 27, 1958.
Jerry survives, along with their children, Denise (Howard) Long and Kerry (Jill) Cranmore; grandchildren, Nicole Shaw, Cody Cranmore and Kacey (Daniel) Bowen; great-grandchildren, Rhiannon and Ryen Shaw and Ellie Bowen; and siblings, Linda (John) Hagley, Louis (Carol) Ingram, Vicki (Steve) Verhey, Neil (Cindy) Ingram and Allen (Linda)Ingram.
Marcia was preceded in death by a beloved son, her parents and sister, Sharon Ingram.
She was born and raised working on her family’s farm. In 1956, Marcia graduated from Bismarck High School with her husband. Marcia was an owner and mechanic of G&J Auto Parts. In 1976, she graduated with her associate in science from Danville Area Community College. Shortly after graduation, Marcia started working for Chuckles, where she proceeded to work until she retired after over 20 years of service. Marcia enjoyed cooking and was well-known for bringing her family together for Sunday lunch.
Marcia loved mushroom hunting. She enjoyed watching football, soap operas and the game-show network. Marcia always showed up to help family with home projects; ready to swing the hammer or hand up the next roof shingle. She enjoyed spending summers at Kentucky Lake on her boat and going on golf cart rides. Marcia loved spending time with family.
A public visitation will be on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 11 to 1 p.m. at Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. IDPH guidelines regarding face masks and social distancing will be enforced. Following visitation, private services will be held, and Marcia will be laid to rest in Gundy Cemetery, Bismarck.
Memories and messages for the family can be left on the Kruger Coan Pape Facebook Page or at krugercoanpape.com. Memorial donations can be left in Marcia’s name to the Carle Cancer Center, 509 W. University Ave., Urbana, IL 61801, to help others.