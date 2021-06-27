Marcia E. Quinn Jun 27, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DANVILLE — Marcia E. Quinn, 70, of Danville died at 12:23 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at home.Cremation rites have been accorded, and there will be no services. Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers