MONTICELLO — Marcia Kay (Wacker) King, 85, of Monticello passed away at 2:10 p.m. Monday (Sept. 26, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Marcia was born June 9, 1937, in Champaign, the daughter of Hollie C. Wacker and Geraldine McCormick Wacker. She married Marion King on Aug. 21, 1981, in Champaign, and he deceased on Oct. 23, 2012.
Marcia had a full life of adventures and love. She grew up in Urbana and graduated from Urbana High School. Marcia did bookkeeping, secretarial work and was a homemaker. She was a member of First Christian Church of Monticello and in more recent years attended The Vineyard in Urbana. A few of her favorite pastimes were square-dancing, antiquing, attending auctions, and she had a passion for reading. During her lifetime, Marcia lived in South Carolina, Alaska, Oregon, Arkansas and Arizona in addition to raising her family in Champaign and White Heath. She saw much beauty and enjoyed her travels. She enjoyed her time at Piatt County Nursing Home in recent years. She appreciated her friends and the caring staff there.
Marcia is survived by her daughter, Julie Thomas (Jim) Reed of De Land; and stepsons, Richard (Sharon) King of Savoy and Darrel (Lora Mock) King of Champaign. With her and Marion’s combined families, Marcia has 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband; sons, Russell Thomas and Gary Thomas; and great-grandson, Kyle Ingerson.
The family will host a visitation Friday, Sept. 30, from 1 to 2 p.m., with a funeral service at 2 p.m., at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Immediately following the service, a brief graveside service will be held at Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Memorials can be made to the Piatt County Nursing Home Foundation in her honor. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.