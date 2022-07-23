GEORGETOWN — Marcia Lenhart, 86, of Georgetown passed away at 6:06 p.m. Thursday (July 21, 2022) at Harrison’s Crossing, Terre Haute, Ind.
She was born Dec. 13, 1935, in Paris, Ill., the daughter of Clarence and Lola (Ross) Moss. She was united in marriage to Doyne C. Lenhart on June 10, 1956. He survives.
She is also survived by three children, Tracy (Brian) Morgan, Kerry (Anita) Lenhart and Jeff Lenhart; eight grandchildren, Annie, Brent, Carter, Kody, Abbigail, Wyatt, Natalie and Hudson; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bill Moss.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Larry Moss; and a granddaughter, Emma Rose Lenhart.
Marcia was proud she was baptized at the age of 14 alongside her father. She attended a one-room schoolhouse all through grade school and graduated from Paris High School. She later attended Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo., for one year and then graduated from Purdue University in 1958.
She worked as an assistant home adviser for the University of Illinois Extension Service of Vermilion County. She also demonstrated Litton microwave ovens. Her most rewarding work was raising her three children on the farm while enduring many sheep and goat activities. She also was a sales manager for Tupperware from 1963-'73 and at Pennyrich Bra as a sales manager.
Marcia worked for the Lenhart Auction and Realty Company for over 50 years as the business manager. She set up and clerked the auctions. She also oversaw the lunch trailer for the auctions for a few years before it was sold. During her time, she was known as an antiques and jewelry expert and gave seminars for jewelry identification for auctioneers' associations. She was inducted into the Indiana Auctioneer Auxiliary Hall of Fame in 2015. After retirement with Doyne from Lenhart Auction and Realty in 2015, she continued to work with her son, Kerry, in the business as his antiques and jewelry adviser seven days a week.
Marcia was an active farm owner, member of the Farm Bureau and a 4-H leader. She also held a position with the Georgetown Fair as a board member for several years and donated an antique gold ring to the Georgetown Fair Queen for 50 years. She also donated funds to the junior livestock show at the fair.
She was known to help numerous people in financial need over the years. She belonged to the Red Hat Society in Indiana and Illinois and was a member of the Gov. Bradford Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution since 1956. She attended Second Church of Christ in Danville.
A celebration of Marcia’s life will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 25, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, with Greg Taylor and Dale Deneal officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Georgetown Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in her name to the Danville YWCA Women’s Shelter or Georgetown Fair Association. Please join her family in sharing memories through her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.