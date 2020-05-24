CHAMPAIGN — Marcia Martinsen, 69, of Champaign passed away on Tuesday (May 19, 2020) at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Renner Wikoff Chapel in Urbana. Due to COVID-19, there will be a staff member at the door providing instructions and guidance. A face mask is required to enter the building.
Marcia was born on Aug. 16, 1950, in Gibson City, to parents Leon and Helen (Kaufman) Fogel. They preceded her in death.
On Jan. 3, 1981, Marcia (Fogel) married Kenneth Martinsen in Champaign.
Marcia was a graduate of Centennial High School in Champaign. She worked at Illinois American Water before she retired. Marcia is an original charter member of the Bible Baptist Church in Champaign.
Marcia was a loving mother and a devoted Christian with an old-school personality. In her free time, she loved to do crafts, listen to Southern gospel music and spend time with her grandchildren.
Surviving family includes her son, Raymond (Heather) Martinsen of Farmer City; and her grandchildren, Roman Martinsen, Kenzie Martinsen and Haley Martinsen.
Please make memorial contributions to Bible Baptist Church of Champaign.
