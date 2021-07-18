GIBSON CITY — Marcia J. Miller, 81, of Gibson City passed away at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana, on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
She was born on Oct. 22, 1939, in Gibson City, the daughter of Robert and Zepha Cline.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara (Stan) Turpin of Champaign.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edwin Miller; son, Gregory Herron; and brothers, Robert, Donald and Franklin Cline.
Marcia retired from the University of Illinois after many years of employment. She enjoyed travelling, attending Celtic Thunder concerts and had a great love of animals. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Memorials may be made in her name to the Champaign County Humane Society.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, July 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820.
