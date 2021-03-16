MANSFIELD — Marcia Ellen Rosenbery, 79, went to be with her beloved husband, Dale, at 10:17 a.m. Sunday (March 14, 2021) after a courageous four-month battle with her health.
She leaves behind her devoted children, Tony Rosenbery of Mansfield and Cathy (Robin) Peters of Monticello; five grandchildren, Justin (Amy) Rosenbery, Adam (Ashley) Rosenbery, Skye (Travis) Lufsey, Sierra Peters and Logan Peters; four great-grandchildren, Maddy, William, Harper and Mark; four sisters, Ann Manuel, Lynne (Scott) Yeazel, Helen Branson and Crystal (Jim) Ensign; one brother, Max (Marilyn) Branson; and several nieces and nephews, whom she loved.
Marcia was born to Dorothy Ellen (Lindsey) Branson and John William Branson on Aug. 7, 1941, in Champaign.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; parents; brothers, Johnny, Billy, Clifford and Richard; and nephew, Troy Manuel.
Marcia and Dale were high school sweethearts and married on Dec. 8, 1957. They celebrated 56 years together before his untimely passing in 2013. This year would have marked their 64th anniversary.
She worked as a manager at Sears in Champaign for 30 years, followed by 17 years at Carle in Urbana. She also sold Longaberger baskets for more than 20 years and served as board member for the Blue Ridge Township Public Library for nine years. Marcia opened Rose n’ Berries, an antique shop, in 2003 and continued to operate the store until a few months prior to her death.
Marcia loved to travel, visiting almost every state and parts of Canada by motorcycle with her husband; sister, Ann; brother-in-law, Gary; and their friends, Howard and Marilyn Erb. They called themselves the “Six Pack.” She and her husband also liked to travel with her brother-in-law, Dwight, and sister-in-law, Shirley.
Marcia was a member of Mahomet United Methodist Church. She loved cheering on the Illini, enjoyed making trips to Vegas with her siblings, antiquing with her husband, and playing cards, bingo and bunco with her family.
She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, always making sure those she loved were taken care of. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Marcia will be laid to rest in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Burial will take place Wednesday, March 17, at noon.
Memorials can be made to the Blue Ridge Township Public Library, 116 E. Oliver St., Mansfield, IL 61854, or the Northern Piatt Fire Department,108 N. Washington St., Mansfield, IL 61854. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.