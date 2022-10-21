ST. JOSEPH — Marcus (Marc) Robert Hack, 53, of rural St. Joseph passed away at 10:15 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) at home surrounded by family.
There will be a celebration of life service from 1 to 5 p.m. at 1422 CR 2150 East, St. Joseph.
Marc was the son of Randy Hughes and Nancy (Gilroy) Hack and stepfather Dean Hack, born on March 1, 1969, in Tuscola. Marc married his high school sweetheart, Mary Beveridge, on Aug. 29, 1986, in Tucson, Ariz. They celebrated 36 years of marriage together.
He is survived by all parents and his wife, Mary. Also surviving are his daughter, Kayleigh Hack of White Heath; son, Marcus Hack Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Lindsey Hack of Tolono. He was a proud papa to five grandchildren, Bryleigh (aka, his princess), Grayson, Preston, Mason and Addison. He is also survived by three siblings, Jeff (Stacy) Hack of Sparland, Nichole (Tim) Driver of Tucson, Ariz., and Jon Hack of Urbana; and an endless number of loved ones and friends.
Marc was a proud member of Plasterers & Cement Masons Local 143 in Champaign, working as a cement mason for over 26 years, where he worked alongside his son, Marcus, for 11 years. Marc’s favorite hobbies were spending time with his family and hunting.
Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, U, is assisting the family with arrangements