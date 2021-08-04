CHAMPAIGN — Services to celebrate the life of Marcus J. Gatson, 41, of Champaign will be at noon Friday, Aug. 6, at Grove St. Church of God in Christ, with Bishop Robert L. Perry Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Lincoln Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at the church. CDC regulations will be enforced.
Marcus transitioned peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Perry's Twin City Mortuary Service has been assisting the family during this very challenging time.