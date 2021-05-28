CHAMPAIGN — Services to celebrate the life of Chef Marcus Terhune, 60, of Champaign will convene at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at New Life Church of Faith, 1409 W. Dublin St., Urbana, with Apostle Larry Simmons officiant and the Rev. Harold Mitchell as eulogist. Visitation will commence an hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Bloomington. CDC regulations will be enforced.
Marcus transitioned peacefully on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at home, surrounded by the love of his famlily.
The ministry of comfort is being provided by Perry's Twin City Mortuary Service, Champaign.