AMERY, Wis. — Marcy Jo Leilani “Heavenly Flower” Knowlton, 53, of Amery, Wis., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis. She was born June 27, 1966, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Richard and Jean (Harada) Isakson.
She was married at the Chetek Methodist Church on June 25, 1994, to her loving husband and best friend, Robert Knowlton.
Marcy had such a huge heart, and everyone who knew her could see it. She was known for making food for anyone and everyone that needed it. Her huge heart did not stop with the people around her; she had a great love for animals as well.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; stepkiddos, Donnie Knowlton, Carrie Knowlton and Robbie Knowlton; grandchildren, Chole, Aubrey, Joshlyn, Kennedy and Jackson; sister, Marlys (Bradley) Lee; nieces, Jennifer, Ariana, Amanda and Gail; nephews, Brian and Bradley; parents, Richard and Jean; and many other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at noon Sunday, March 15, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Cumberland, Wis., with the Rev. Mike Brubaker officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Skinner Funeral Home in Cumberland.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.