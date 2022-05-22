BEMENT — Maren Bowyer Gallagher, infant daughter of Macaulay and Hannah Chapman Gallagher of Bement, passed away at 3:11 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at St. John's Children's Hospital, Springfield.
Private family services will be held. Deacon Jim Brewer will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Ivesdale. Memorial contributions can be made to St. John's Children's Hospital, Springfield.
Maren was born March 25, 2022, in Mattoon.
Surviving are her parents, Mac and Hannah Gallagher of Bement; a brother, Benson Chapman of Bement; her paternal grandparents, Bill and Julie Gallagher of Bement; her maternal grandparents, Jaime Nichols and Charlie Sexton of Dalton City; her maternal great-grandmother, Linda Cummins of Decatur; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services