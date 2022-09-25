RANTOUL — Margaret M. Anderson, 83, of Rantoul died at 11:35 a.m. Friday (Sept. 23, 2022) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home Tuesday.
Margaret was born Feb. 11, 1939, in Penfield, the daughter of Forrest and Tena Boyer Zimmerman. She married Robert W. Anderson on March 11, 1973, in Paxton. He preceded her in death Aug. 25, 2005.
She is survived by two daughters, Tammy (Bill) Morfey of Bloomington and Kimberly (Richard Fecteau) Judy of Rantoul; five grandchildren, Kacie (Stephen) Chauncey, Kara (Matthew) Barling, Kassie (Cody) Foster, Glen (Sylbi) Judy III and Austin Judy; five great-grandchildren, Mackinsay, Forrest, Ella, Grayson and Brynn; a sister, Ann (Glen) Denesha of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and a sister-in-law, Jean Zimmerman of Rantoul.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Mary Brandow; and brother, John Zimmerman.
Margaret graduated from Armstrong High School in 1957. She retired from civil service at Chanute Air Force Base in 1993. She and her husband operated the Long Branch and the Hideout in Rankin for over 20 years. Margaret was a member of Mount Vernon United Methodist Church in Champaign. Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting and reading.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.