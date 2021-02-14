TILTON — Margaret Ann Miller — Sept. 4, 1938 to Feb. 7, 2021 — passed at home surrounded by family.
She enjoyed her yard, traveling and her grandchildren/great-grandchildren. She loved playing cards, trivial pursuit and laughter. She was a strong, spunky woman. She ran Miller’s News Agency from 1969 to 2014, graduated from the UI School of Social Work in 2004 and volunteered at the local prison and her church to bring hope and laughter to the community she loved.
She is survived by four of five children, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
When she asked if she was dying, her statement to that: “Well, that’s a bitch.”
A memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family. Online condolences at rortvedtfuneralservices.com.