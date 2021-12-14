DANVILLE — Margaret Ann (Lewis) Patton-Pearson, 74, of Danville passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Hawthorne Inn.
Margaret was born Dec. 22, 1946, in Urbana, the daughter of Archibald Lewis and Beulah (Beasley) Vickers. Margaret married Frank Patton, and he preceded her in death. She then married Tom Pearson on Sept. 30, 2017, and he survives.
Margaret was a nurse and worked a variety of different positions, her first love being geriatrics and hospice. She loved planning parties and getting together with her family and card club. Margaret loved taking trips to Indy with her girls and going to thrift stores.
Surviving with her husband Tom are a daughter, Deena (Earl) Kissee of Donovan; two grandsons, Roger (Lisa) Coyne of Carlock and Derek (Ashley) Coyne of Bloomington; five great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Shawn, Leela, Dana and Leena — and one on the way; two brothers, Dale (Dena) Vickers of Wisconsin and Steven (Danielle) Vickers of Champaign; a sister, Linda Heimburger of Springfield; several nieces and nephews; and several amazing friends.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Paul Stanley; and a daughter, Teresa Stanley.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Cornerstone Christian Church, 1607 Greenwood Cemetery Road, Danville, with Pastor Kevin Cox officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the OSF Hospice or Hawthorne Inn Nursing Facility. Condolences may be offered at gradyfuneralhome.com.