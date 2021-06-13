CHAMPAIGN — Margaret "Anne" Gher, 89, of Champaign passed away Wednesday (June 9, 2021).
She was born Oct. 20, 1931, in Paducah, Ky., to Gordon and Margaret (Crowell) Trobaugh. She was raised in Carbondale and graduated from Carbondale High School. She met her husband, Thomas M. Gher, in Carbondale, and they were married Dec. 21, 1952. They raised three children, Linda, Leah and Tommy.
She assisted her grandmother in running a boarding house for college students at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, until she graduated from high school. She then worked in the athletic department at SIUC until she started a family. Later, she worked for the Unit 4 School District in Champaign and retired in 1992 from her position as an attendance secretary at Champaign Central High School. She was a Maroon through and through, along with Tom — proud of their SIU Carbondale roots and their days at Central.
Anne treasured all of her friendships and met with them regularly, from luncheons and movies with the ladies to breakfasts and Friday night sports events followed by happy hours with Tom and their mutual friends.
She loved classic films and music along with a few favorite TV shows. She always tuned into the Illini games and St. Louis Cardinal baseball games. She enjoyed growing plants, indoor and out.
She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was very devoted to her family.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas M. Gher; parents, Gordon and Margaret Trobaugh; and brother, John Trobaugh.
She is survived by her children, Linda Gher of Champaign, Leah (Tracy) Stickels of Mahomet and Thomas A. (Joella) Gher of Champaign; grandchildren, Nicole (Cory) Haltiwanger, Robert (Katie) Stickels, Jaime Broom, Ashley (Joel) Harms and Joel (Sarah) Gher; and great-grandchildren, Ava Haltiwanger, Harper and Aiden Stickels and Riley Harms.
The family of Margaret Anne Gher would like to thank the staff at Transitions Hospice for the love, support and care of Anne and our family during her illness and passing.
There will be no services at this time. Her final resting place will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Carbondale.
The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, with her arrangements. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.