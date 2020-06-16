URBANA — Margaret Jocelyn Armstrong, 83, of Champaign passed away at 9:20 p.m. Thursday (June 11, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Jocelyn was born on March 16, 1937, in Otahuhu, New Zealand, the daughter of Hector and Marion (Hackell) Dorrington. Jocelyn married R. Warwick Armstrong on Aug. 15, 1959, in Auckland, New Zealand. Warwick passed away on Nov. 13, 2000.
Jocelyn, who most knew as Joce, completed her undergraduate education in liberal arts and sciences at the University of Auckland in New Zealand. She then received a master’s in library science and a Ph.D. in anthropology, both from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
After working as an assistant professor at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa, Jocelyn was an associate professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Community Health at UIUC for many years, conducting fieldwork and research in the U.S. and Malaysia, and among the Maori community of New Zealand.
Jocelyn was an author and co-author of numerous articles and book chapters during her career as a cultural anthropologist, including several with her husband, Warwick. She had a life full of family, travel and academic work that enriched her students and communities around the world. Jocelyn was also a marathon runner, completing nine marathons, including New York, Chicago, Honolulu and St. Louis.
Jocelyn is survived by her son, Michael Wayne Armstrong (Tolulope Lukanmbi); her brothers, Evan Dorrington (Wynn) and Brian Dorrington (Lynn); sister, Jenny Colley (Graham); 11 nieces and nephews, 24 great-nieces and -nephews, and eight great-great-nephews in New Zealand.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers, one niece and one nephew.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services at this time.
