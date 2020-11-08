NAPERVILLE — Margaret J. Bergstrom (nee Carlson), 97, a resident of Naperville since 2001, formerly of Champaign, 1953-2001, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at The Springs at Monarch Landing, Naperville.
She was born Aug. 8, 1923, in Moline.
Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Bergstrom, whom she married Aug. 24, 1946, and who preceded her in death on Sept. 28, 1996; loving mother of Elizabeth S. "Liz" Selander of Naperville, Joan M. (the late Daniel) Kemna of Naperville and John M. Bergstrom of Palatine; fond mother-in-law of Lynn A. Bergstrom of Palatine; adored grandmother of Mark (Ryann) Selander and Kathryn (Mike) Herrmann, Christer and Peter Kemna and Alex, Erica and Christian Bergstrom; cherished great-grandmother of Will, Nora and Claire Herrmann; devoted daughter of the late Gustav and Hulda Carlson; dear sister of Marion (Paul) Erickson and the late James (the late Joanne) Carlson; aunt of Dawn (Michael) Watts, Jane Erickson, Debbie (Chris) Measells and the late Diane Boyington; and great-aunt of many, including Joey Units.
Margaret grew up in Moline and was a graduate of Moline High School. She attended Augustana College, Rock Island, and the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis.
Margaret married in 1947 and lived in Rock Island and Madison, Wis., before settling in Champaign in 1953. Margaret was a loving and devoted homemaker for many years and was a longtime active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Champaign and was a current member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Naperville.
A lover and consumer of art, Margaret worked at the House of Art in Champaign for many years. She enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Naperville Garden Club and also enjoyed playing bridge, knitting and sewing. Margaret was an active resident of Monarch Landing in Naperville for many years and was a member of the Welcoming Committee and Book Club.
Visitation and services will be private. A private interment will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's memory may be made to Augustana College, Office of Advancement, 639 38th St., Rock Island, IL 61201, (309) 794-7545, augustana.edu/giving; and Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 815 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 355-2522, oursaviours.com/donate/online-giving.
